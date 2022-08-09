Why subscribe?
If you want to understand the history behind the chaos and troubling world events, subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.
Stay up-to-date
You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.
Join the crew
Be part of a community of people who share your interests.
To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.
Subscribe to Rude Awakenings
People
I love to delve into the shadows hidden behind the scenes and connect dots. The results sound like conspiracy theories. That is what happens when shining a light on the ugly truth.