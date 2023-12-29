Rude Awakenings
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Happy New Year from 'Rude Awakenings'
And may you find the courage to read many more 'rude awakenings' in 2024 so that collectively we can climb out of the rubble of destruction confronting…
Jan 1
•
Juliet Bonnay
22
Share this post
Happy New Year from 'Rude Awakenings'
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
December 2023
Bill Barr and One Damn Criminal Act After Another (Part 1)
Trump’s AG Bill Barr was “the fixer” for George H.W. Bush’s numerous criminal acts, including the trafficking of drugs with Bill Clinton and Manuel…
Dec 29, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
27
Share this post
Bill Barr and One Damn Criminal Act After Another (Part 1)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
30
A Profound Experience with Dogs at a Writer’s Retreat
It was a chance to complete several articles related to the Kennedy assassination; instead I discovered a new ending for a book that had taken over my…
Dec 22, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
15
Share this post
A Profound Experience with Dogs at a Writer’s Retreat
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
November 2023
The Hidden Consequences of Child Rape
“The amount of sexual abuse that takes place in our country is unacceptable, and even less acceptable is our nation’s sense of apathy.” ~ Dr. Boyce…
Nov 13, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
13
Share this post
The Hidden Consequences of Child Rape
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
21
How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 2)
Some long awaited truth behind what Arlen Specter's 'magic bullet' was designed to hide.
Nov 9, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
27
Share this post
How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 2)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
33
October 2023
How Propaganda Primes the Public for War
Sometimes we have to dig very deep to find the truth under the pile of rubble propaganda creates to destroy it.
Oct 19, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
23
Share this post
How Propaganda Primes the Public for War
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
9
Dianne Feinstein's Shocking Betrayal of the American People
Senator Feinstein helped to enable drugs to enter Los Angeles directly from China, and killed an investigation into the treasonous ADL spying on…
Oct 7, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
33
Share this post
Dianne Feinstein's Shocking Betrayal of the American People
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
13
September 2023
How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 1)
Arlen Specter's 'magic bullet' concealed the monumental double cross of E. Howard Hunt and his 'fake assassination' as a pretext to invade Cuba.
Sep 26, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
24
Share this post
How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 1)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 3)
Setting the scene for 9/11: A look into the political background of building the war against terror.
Sep 13, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
19
Share this post
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 3)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
2
A Big Welcome for New Subscribers to Rude Awakenings
And a special thank you to those who pledged to pay for my writing.
Sep 12, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
20
Share this post
A Big Welcome for New Subscribers to Rude Awakenings
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 2)
The making of 'The Medusa Touch' and the unrealistic 'Hollywood Scene' of 9/11.
Sep 11, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
26
Share this post
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 2)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
8
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 1)
An exploration into the hidden history behind the scenes of the 9/11 ‘Hollywood’ set that shook the world and still impacts our lives today.
Sep 9, 2023
•
Juliet Bonnay
40
Share this post
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 1)
julietbonnay.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
© 2024 Juliet Bonnay
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts