Rude Awakenings

December 2023

November 2023

The Hidden Consequences of Child Rape
“The amount of sexual abuse that takes place in our country is unacceptable, and even less acceptable is our nation’s sense of apathy.” ~ Dr. Boyce…
  
Juliet Bonnay
21
How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 2)
Some long awaited truth behind what Arlen Specter's 'magic bullet' was designed to hide.
  
Juliet Bonnay
33

October 2023

How Propaganda Primes the Public for War
Sometimes we have to dig very deep to find the truth under the pile of rubble propaganda creates to destroy it.
  
Juliet Bonnay
9
Dianne Feinstein's Shocking Betrayal of the American People
Senator Feinstein helped to enable drugs to enter Los Angeles directly from China, and killed an investigation into the treasonous ADL spying on…
  
Juliet Bonnay
13

September 2023

How the 'Magic Bullet' Covered Up a Monumental Double Cross (Part 1)
Arlen Specter's 'magic bullet' concealed the monumental double cross of E. Howard Hunt and his 'fake assassination' as a pretext to invade Cuba.
  
Juliet Bonnay
3
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 3)
Setting the scene for 9/11: A look into the political background of building the war against terror.
  
Juliet Bonnay
2
A Big Welcome for New Subscribers to Rude Awakenings
And a special thank you to those who pledged to pay for my writing.
  
Juliet Bonnay
25
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 2)
The making of 'The Medusa Touch' and the unrealistic 'Hollywood Scene' of 9/11.
  
Juliet Bonnay
8
Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind (Part 1)
An exploration into the hidden history behind the scenes of the 9/11 ‘Hollywood’ set that shook the world and still impacts our lives today.
  
Juliet Bonnay
7
