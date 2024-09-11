Kurt Sonnenfeld, a FEMA photographer working at Ground Zero for a month after 9/11, said that whatever destroyed the Twin Towers turned them mostly into “fine dust.” He was struck by the incredible fact that surviving this destruction was “millions, if not billions of pages [of paper] floating in the streets.”

Why didn’t the paper burn during the collapse of the towers?

I have read reports that not even pieces of office furniture, equipment, or anything else was found in the rubble. Neither were there any body parts or bones found of people who had perished inside the buildings, which one would expect in a pancake-like collapse of the towers, or even a controlled demolition. Sonnenfeld also noted that:

What happened with Building 7 is incredibly suspicious. I have video that shows how curiously small the rubble pile was, and how the buildings to either side were untouched by Building Seven when it collapsed. It had not been hit by an airplane; it had suffered only minor injuries when the Twin Towers collapsed, and there were only small fires on a couple of floors. There’s no way that building could have imploded the way it did without controlled demolition. Yet the collapse of Building 7 was hardly mentioned by the mainstream media and suspiciously ignored by the 911 Commission.

Many people are unaware that a third building collapsed on nine-eleven. The video below shows Building Seven collapsing in a controlled demolition.

Now watch at 19:40 the astonishing and dramatic collapse of the North Tower, which clearly shows the “dustification” process that destroyed the twin towers. Note how different this was from the collapse of Building Seven above, where there was very little dust left in its footprint.

Dean Warwick, a New Zealander with many “interesting stories to tell,” claimed during a 2006 interview with Dave Starbuck (at 2:49), host of ‘Revelation Tapes’:

“I was taught how to bring down the Twin Towers using nothing but infrasound…”

Improbable? Like me, you may think this is just a tall story, or perhaps a wild ‘conspiracy theory’. I was looking for information about the Lockerbie crash and clicked into the interview, curious about what a New Zealander (who lived in Lockerbie at the time) had to say about it. By way of introduction, Warwick talked briefly about his experiences after being drafted into the New Zealand Army in the sixties, and that’s where the above sentence jumped out at me. When Dave Starbuck exclaimed, “Really,” Dean went on to explain:

DW: We were made to study the experiments by the Russians, the Americans and the British in the late fifties…this was mid-sixties when I was in the military, but here were these joint manoeuvres being undertaken in the late fifties by these three superpowers, then in the Eastern Bloc, bringing down 25 storey buildings using nothing but sound wave, infrasound…



And I did discuss this in recent years with a Professor Franci who remarked…with respect to that 911 farce that we saw, “And of course we all know that Michael Meacher, who was a [British] cabinet minister, was removed from office because he publicized the fact that he had read, word for word, what was to happen to the Twin Towers three years before the event.”



DS: Three years before the event!



DW: Three years before the event. It was a well-known thing. As a civil instruction engineer… I knew that there was a calling many years before that the Twin Towers would have to be, should be, demolished, which was an engineering facet to the overall game here. What people do not understand when it comes to New York, the New York Port Authority demand when it comes to any building erected in New York, it must be able to be brought down within its own footprint. In other words we don’t want a fifty-story building falling sideways… Now there is something with the Twin Towers, which many people have not picked up on, apart from the films that we have seen and we see for example, well we didn’t see for six months, we saw nothing of the second Twin Towers building being hit on its face. And I was suspicious about this thinking there’s something they don’t want us to know. Ah, then we were told there’d be this screening of this bit of footage of the plane actually striking the face and I made a point of seeing it. I sat in front of the television, I saw the plane strike, and I put my head in my hands and I said, “Oh you bastards. You bloody did it all right.” Talk about some Muslims taking over planes, etc., forget it! I couldn’t establish and prove that with the first of the Twin Towers’ buildings, but certainly with the second. And what I saw was as the plane struck, or the hologram presentation of the plane when it was really a pod that struck, was that the actual structure – the material making up the external skin, each section weighing around forty ton – it behaved exactly the way it should have done had it been influenced by infrasound, which is what I witnessed with the training that I was doing in the mid-sixties, watching what the Brits, the Russians, and the Americans had been doing in Eastern Europe back in the late fifties.

The initial sequence of events on the face of the South Tower. At left, what Dean Warwick described as a hologram of a plane looks like it is ‘melting’ into the external steel structure of the tower. The middle screen shot (enlarged above it) was taken a split second later and shows nothing but a hole, surrounded by puffs of smoke or dust or vapor, which a “pod” or missile could have made. And then there was an explosion, at right. I have written more about what could have caused this explosion in my article Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind.

Although I found Warwick’s story hard to believe at first, the most disturbing thing about the interview was the fact that Warwick suddenly dropped dead on stage a couple of weeks later – apparently just before he was about to divulge who was behind the Kennedy assassinations, and much more, including what happened to the Twin Towers. His death was suspicious. He was only sixty-four. I reminded myself that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.

In 2020 Robert David Steele commemorated the 2020 9/11 anniversary with a Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Twin Towers Were Vaporized by Directed Energy Weapons. Steele, a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, wrote the memorandum to honor the empirical verifiable evidence presented in Dr. Judy Wood’s book, Where Did The Towers Go? The Evidence of Directed-Free Energy Technology on 9/11. Dr. Wood, a former professor of mechanical engineering, lost her job when this book was published. Steele wrote in the Memorandum:

The twin towers appear to have been destroyed by directed energy weapons. This is one of two possible explanations for the “vaporization” of most of the two towersNo which did not leave the standard 12% in building debris height as was the case with WTC 7, which was very obviously a simple controlled demolition…

However, Dr. Wood explains that “vaporization” implies heat, and maintains that the Twin Towers “turned to dust,” that they were “dustified.” She describes how WTC1 and WTC2 “lathered up” prior to complete ‘dustification’ where dust poured from just one face of each tower.

Dust pouring from the North Tower and spreading like a frothing tidal wave over New York streets.

In Judy Wood’s own words, her book is a “forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene.” What she did was to assess all the phenomena found in thousands of photos taken at Ground Zero and the surrounding areas, which no one had assessed. Based on these photos, Dr. Wood presents evidence as to what happened to the Twin Towers. Wood steers clear of theory and speculation, maintaining that it is “the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened.”

On her website Dr. Wood wrote:

If you listen to the evidence carefully enough, it will speak to you and tell you exactly what happened.



If you don’t know what happened, keep listening to the evidence until you do.



The evidence always tells the truth.



The key is not to allow yourself to be distracted away from seeing what the evidence is telling you.

In the following picture enhanced radio show interview between Dr. Judy Wood and Regina Meredith on Conscious Media Network, Dr. Wood showcases some of the evidence she found from photographs to support her claim that the Twin Towers were “turned to dust” by “directed-free energy technology.” Not only is this rarely seen evidence startling, so is the fact that Hurricane Erin was heading straight for New York on the morning of 9/11 and no warnings were issued. After the towers fell, incredibly the hurricane made an abrupt right-hand turn and headed out to sea.

Dr. Judy Wood states at the end of this interview:

Entertain this scenario: If you’re one of four or five people who want to take over the Untied States, you don’t just go in the front door because the U.S. military will come and get you. What you do, you have access to a gizmo like this, you turn the towers into dust, and then you start a truth movement…just play along with the scenario…and you turn these well meaning individuals, you turn them against their own government, have them destroy their country from within…have them hate the government so badly that they want any government than the one they have. So you walk in and they welcome you with open arms. And that looks like what’s going on.

In Dr. Wood’s book, Where Did The Towers Go, she summarizes the physical evidence submitted in her federal qui tam case accusing the defendants of science fraud. NIST was mandated by congress to “Determine why and how WTC 1 and WTC 2 collapsed…” yet NIST admitted to Dr. Wood that they did not analyze the “collapse.” The contractors they hired with taxpayer money knowingly allowed the fraudulent report to become final.

A final and important note comes from Kurt Sonnenfeld, with whom we began. In the Voltaire Network interview about his experience at Ground Zero, Sonnenfeld was asked if he considered that “uncovering the truth about 9/11 continues to be an important objective.” Sonnenfeld replied:

It is of absolute importance. And it will be equally as important in 10 years, or even 50 years if the truth still has not been exposed. It is an important objective because, at this point in history, many people are too credulous to whatever “authority” tells them and too willing to follow. People in a state of shock seek guidance. People who are afraid are manipulable. And being able to manipulate the masses results in unimaginable benefits to a lot of very rich and very powerful people… War is very profitable for the very few… And somehow their sons always end up in Washington DC, making the decisions and writing the budgets, while the sons of the poor and the poorly-connected always end up on the enemy lines, taking their orders and fighting their battles. The enormous black-budget of the US Department of Defense represents an unlimited money machine for the military-industrial complex, figuring in the multi-trillions of dollars, and it will continue to be so until the masses wake up, recuperate their skepticism and demand accountability. Wars (and false pretexts for war) will not cease until the people realize the true motive of war and stop believing “official” explanations.

Note: What Turned the Twin Towers to Dust? was first published on my website Different Perspectives on 5 October 2020. This version is slightly edited.

