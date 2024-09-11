What Turned the Twin Towers to Dust?
Dust? Does this seem highly improbable? Let's look at what the empirical evidence can tell us.
Kurt Sonnenfeld, a FEMA photographer working at Ground Zero for a month after 9/11, said that whatever destroyed the Twin Towers turned them mostly into “fine dust.” He was struck by the incredible fact that surviving this destruction was “millions, if not billions of pages [of paper] floating in the streets.”1
I have read reports that not even pieces of office furniture, equipment, or anything else was found in the rubble. Neither were there any body parts or bones found of people who had perished inside the buildings, which one would expect in a pancake-like collapse of the towers, or even a controlled demolition. Sonnenfeld also noted that:
What happened with Building 7 is incredibly suspicious. I have video that shows how curiously small the rubble pile was, and how the buildings to either side were untouched by Building Seven when it collapsed. It had not been hit by an airplane; it had suffered only minor injuries when the Twin Towers collapsed, and there were only small fires on a couple of floors. There’s no way that building could have imploded the way it did without controlled demolition. Yet the collapse of Building 7 was hardly mentioned by the mainstream media and suspiciously ignored by the 911 Commission.2
Many people are unaware that a third building collapsed on nine-eleven. The video below shows Building Seven collapsing in a controlled demolition.
Now watch at 19:40 the astonishing and dramatic collapse of the North Tower, which clearly shows the “dustification” process that destroyed the twin towers. Note how different this was from the collapse of Building Seven above, where there was very little dust left in its footprint.
Dean Warwick, a New Zealander with many “interesting stories to tell,” claimed during a 2006 interview with Dave Starbuck (at 2:49), host of ‘Revelation Tapes’:
“I was taught how to bring down the Twin Towers using nothing but infrasound…”
Improbable? Like me, you may think this is just a tall story, or perhaps a wild ‘conspiracy theory’. I was looking for information about the Lockerbie crash and clicked into the interview, curious about what a New Zealander (who lived in Lockerbie at the time) had to say about it. By way of introduction, Warwick talked briefly about his experiences after being drafted into the New Zealand Army in the sixties, and that’s where the above sentence jumped out at me. When Dave Starbuck exclaimed, “Really,” Dean went on to explain:
DW: We were made to study the experiments by the Russians, the Americans and the British in the late fifties…this was mid-sixties when I was in the military, but here were these joint manoeuvres being undertaken in the late fifties by these three superpowers, then in the Eastern Bloc, bringing down 25 storey buildings using nothing but sound wave, infrasound…
And I did discuss this in recent years with a Professor Franci who remarked…with respect to that 911 farce that we saw, “And of course we all know that Michael Meacher, who was a [British] cabinet minister, was removed from office because he publicized the fact that he had read, word for word, what was to happen to the Twin Towers three years before the event.”
DS: Three years before the event!
DW: Three years before the event. It was a well-known thing. As a civil instruction engineer… I knew that there was a calling many years before that the Twin Towers would have to be, should be, demolished, which was an engineering facet to the overall game here. What people do not understand when it comes to New York, the New York Port Authority demand when it comes to any building erected in New York, it must be able to be brought down within its own footprint. In other words we don’t want a fifty-story building falling sideways…
Now there is something with the Twin Towers, which many people have not picked up on, apart from the films that we have seen and we see for example, well we didn’t see for six months, we saw nothing of the second Twin Towers building being hit on its face. And I was suspicious about this thinking there’s something they don’t want us to know. Ah, then we were told there’d be this screening of this bit of footage of the plane actually striking the face and I made a point of seeing it. I sat in front of the television, I saw the plane strike, and I put my head in my hands and I said, “Oh you bastards. You bloody did it all right.” Talk about some Muslims taking over planes, etc., forget it! I couldn’t establish and prove that with the first of the Twin Towers’ buildings, but certainly with the second. And what I saw was as the plane struck, or the hologram presentation of the plane when it was really a pod that struck, was that the actual structure – the material making up the external skin, each section weighing around forty ton – it behaved exactly the way it should have done had it been influenced by infrasound, which is what I witnessed with the training that I was doing in the mid-sixties, watching what the Brits, the Russians, and the Americans had been doing in Eastern Europe back in the late fifties.
The initial sequence of events on the face of the South Tower. At left, what Dean Warwick described as a hologram of a plane looks like it is ‘melting’ into the external steel structure of the tower. The middle screen shot (enlarged above it) was taken a split second later and shows nothing but a hole, surrounded by puffs of smoke or dust or vapor, which a “pod” or missile could have made. And then there was an explosion, at right. I have written more about what could have caused this explosion in my article Planting the Seed for 9/11 In The American Mind.
Although I found Warwick’s story hard to believe at first, the most disturbing thing about the interview was the fact that Warwick suddenly dropped dead on stage a couple of weeks later – apparently just before he was about to divulge who was behind the Kennedy assassinations, and much more, including what happened to the Twin Towers. His death was suspicious. He was only sixty-four.3 I reminded myself that sometimes truth is stranger than fiction.
In 2020 Robert David Steele commemorated the 2020 9/11 anniversary with a Memorandum for the President: 9/11 Twin Towers Were Vaporized by Directed Energy Weapons. Steele, a former US Marine, CIA spy, and co-founder of the US Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, wrote the memorandum to honor the empirical verifiable evidence presented in Dr. Judy Wood’s book, Where Did The Towers Go? The Evidence of Directed-Free Energy Technology on 9/11. Dr. Wood, a former professor of mechanical engineering, lost her job when this book was published. Steele wrote in the Memorandum:
The twin towers appear to have been destroyed by directed energy weapons. This is one of two possible explanations for the “vaporization” of most of the two towersNo which did not leave the standard 12% in building debris height as was the case with WTC 7, which was very obviously a simple controlled demolition…4
However, Dr. Wood explains that “vaporization” implies heat, and maintains that the Twin Towers “turned to dust,” that they were “dustified.” She describes how WTC1 and WTC2 “lathered up” prior to complete ‘dustification’ where dust poured from just one face of each tower.
In Judy Wood’s own words, her book is a “forensic analysis of what effectively is a crime scene.” What she did was to assess all the phenomena found in thousands of photos taken at Ground Zero and the surrounding areas, which no one had assessed. Based on these photos, Dr. Wood presents evidence as to what happened to the Twin Towers. Wood steers clear of theory and speculation, maintaining that it is “the body of empirical evidence that must be explained in order to determine what happened.”
On her website Dr. Wood wrote:
If you listen to the evidence carefully enough, it will speak to you and tell you exactly what happened.
If you don’t know what happened, keep listening to the evidence until you do.
The evidence always tells the truth.
The key is not to allow yourself to be distracted away from seeing what the evidence is telling you.
In the following picture enhanced radio show interview between Dr. Judy Wood and Regina Meredith on Conscious Media Network, Dr. Wood showcases some of the evidence she found from photographs to support her claim that the Twin Towers were “turned to dust” by “directed-free energy technology.” Not only is this rarely seen evidence startling, so is the fact that Hurricane Erin was heading straight for New York on the morning of 9/11 and no warnings were issued. After the towers fell, incredibly the hurricane made an abrupt right-hand turn and headed out to sea.
Dr. Judy Wood states at the end of this interview:
Entertain this scenario: If you’re one of four or five people who want to take over the Untied States, you don’t just go in the front door because the U.S. military will come and get you. What you do, you have access to a gizmo like this, you turn the towers into dust, and then you start a truth movement…just play along with the scenario…and you turn these well meaning individuals, you turn them against their own government, have them destroy their country from within…have them hate the government so badly that they want any government than the one they have. So you walk in and they welcome you with open arms. And that looks like what’s going on.
In Dr. Wood’s book, Where Did The Towers Go, she summarizes the physical evidence submitted in her federal qui tam case accusing the defendants of science fraud. NIST was mandated by congress to “Determine why and how WTC 1 and WTC 2 collapsed…” yet NIST admitted to Dr. Wood that they did not analyze the “collapse.” The contractors they hired with taxpayer money knowingly allowed the fraudulent report to become final.
A final and important note comes from Kurt Sonnenfeld, with whom we began. In the Voltaire Network interview about his experience at Ground Zero, Sonnenfeld was asked if he considered that “uncovering the truth about 9/11 continues to be an important objective.” Sonnenfeld replied:
It is of absolute importance. And it will be equally as important in 10 years, or even 50 years if the truth still has not been exposed. It is an important objective because, at this point in history, many people are too credulous to whatever “authority” tells them and too willing to follow. People in a state of shock seek guidance. People who are afraid are manipulable. And being able to manipulate the masses results in unimaginable benefits to a lot of very rich and very powerful people… War is very profitable for the very few… And somehow their sons always end up in Washington DC, making the decisions and writing the budgets, while the sons of the poor and the poorly-connected always end up on the enemy lines, taking their orders and fighting their battles. The enormous black-budget of the US Department of Defense represents an unlimited money machine for the military-industrial complex, figuring in the multi-trillions of dollars, and it will continue to be so until the masses wake up, recuperate their skepticism and demand accountability. Wars (and false pretexts for war) will not cease until the people realize the true motive of war and stop believing “official” explanations.5
Note: What Turned the Twin Towers to Dust? was first published on my website Different Perspectives on 5 October 2020. This version is slightly edited.
Yep and this was before so many were manipulated by the government during Covid!?
Thanks for this great post! Where Did the Towers Go? by Judy Wood - is a book that opened my eyes and forever changed me. I wrote the comment below on another substack and will post it here.
Part 2 NIST, “truthers”, “scientist/engineers” and commission were funded and loaded with support staff that could direct the outcome of the investigation. When people realized that something else was involved - they focused on Bld 7 and thermite and bombs for controlled demolition (all BS these were mechanisms which people felt more comfortable with)- the cabalist easily sacrifice something that draws attention away from the more sinister explanation. They even encouraged pointing out events and people who benefitted like short selling, motives of building owners, transactions, investigations destroyed in Bld 7, - these are fodder and distractions. I am not saying these folks were not involved and had motives – they most certainly were and did have insider information and are yet to be brought to justice. Wonder why the DOJ has not acted? Are they afraid what might be exposed if they did? What I am saying is these are distractions sacrificed in order to conceal what really happened on that day. They want you to believe in the accidental theory of history and dismiss Dark Winter and all of the war games and planning scenarios that went on prior to 9/11. They want you to ignore that on 9/10/01 Sec. of Defense, Donald Rumsfeld, disclosed that his dept. was unable to account for 2.3 Trillion in unsupported adjustments. That problem disappeared along with the WTCs and the budget dept of the Pentagon on 911. On a typical day upward of 70,000 folks inhabited the WTCs - so it is a miracle that relatively few lives were lost - or did some sort of warning occur? I don’t have the answers, nor am I claiming that I do. But typically when the perpetrators are asked to investigate something – you can bet the truth will never come out, espc. when those same perpetrators control the flow of information. 9/11 like so many previous events (WACO, Oklahoma City ... ) and the many staged and false flag events since always find something/someone to blame, and the press which has been funded and in bed with the conspirators will shoot down any alternative theory.
9/11 was a transfer of wealth, justification for invasions, and an excuse to steal our inalienable rights - the results were the conveyance of our rights to the government without our consent via the Patriot Act and later Prep Act– they did not get all of them so other disasters and enemies were needed to secure the rest.. Except this time it is not national or expansion of national borders – it is global (something that has been planned for over 100 years). Some people buy into the fear, especially when actions to lessen that fear are taken immediately after an event and folks don’t have the opportunity to reflect on what has happened. Fear is an incredible motivating power -especially if that thing which you are told to be afraid of cannot be seen (viruses, CO2) or is something you have no control of (terrorist).
So why is the acceptance of the use of Directed Energy Weapons and Dustification so important? The only ones with access to this technology at the time was the US military and their partners in 5 eyes and the Mossad, and they will do anything to protect it from the public they will spare no expense to cover up the technology. The many folks that participate in their actions – fear what exposure will do to their reputation – if whistleblowers try to expose the lies they will be destroyed mentally and often physically. Unfortunately it is easy to buy silence, just look at the paid doctors, medical staff, scientist, media and influencers who refuse to speak up even after losing loved ones or having family friends or themselves injured by the COVID medical countermeasures.
Why is it imperative that the truth of 9/11 get out? For many reasons – but one of the most important is to return back to the people the rights taken from us based on false premises. About 6 weeks after 9/11 (on 10/26/2001) The USA Patriot Act (Public Law 107-56) was enacted. The timing was very important – the shock and the demand for retribution (based on the official narrative) was at a peak. This 173 page law – was probably drafted well before 9/11 and was waiting for the perfect planning to implement it. We should look at the authors and supporters of this Act. The stated purpose of it was “to protect innocent Americans from the deadly plans of terrorists dedicated to destroying American and our way of life”. Such a lofty goal, for an Act that basically created the surveillance state and has subsequently been built on and expanded to usurp practically all of our protections guaranteed by the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution. The purpose of the Constitution was to enslave the government and not the people. So if the basis of this Patriot Act was built on fraud and deception – shouldn’t the Act be repealed and every decree and rule that stemmed from its poison be removed from the books?
Yes 9/11/01 was an act of terrorism – but it was the government and military industrial complex that were/are the terrorist – the same group that had their powers, reach and/or funding greatly expanded after their successful Acts. Powers not delegated to the Federal government were reserved to the States, or to the people (Amend. X). Neither the Federal or State governments can covet the Rights specifically reserved to the people (the freedoms noted in the Constitution) nor certain inalienable Rights (among which are Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of Happiness) which are endowed to each person by his Creator. These rights are retained by the people (Amend. IX). Such Rights cannot be divested except by the consent of the individual who possesses those rights. Neither the federal/state/local governing body can usurp those rights nor can they grant them or restrictions thereon to a third party (such as a medical doctor or Alphabet agency). On a somewhat lesser scale we might consider how other historical planned/staged events led to laws (many of which are still in effect today) which successfully enslaved us. Create the problem – dictate the reaction- then offer/mandate the solution. Even most of the right-leaning news outlets always refer to the terrorist attack on the US - I think this is because if they entertained the idea that it was something other than that and espc. if it was something that only that our government was capable of then the whole “Never Forget” falls apart.
We had the largest enrollment in the military save WWII because folks believed the propaganda, we destroyed countries based on this propaganda and thousands of organizations raise money based on this propaganda. The truth really does hurt and I would bet that much of the PTSD we see in the military is among folks that have learned the truth but cannot speak it. Practically everybody sat in that camp for a while. But I truly believe that we can never stop the global cabal until we wake up and see 9/11 for what it was – then we can dismantle the laws that enslave us and begin to prosecute the real enemies of the state. The only good thing about COVID is it made people question other things and begin the painful journey to realizing our beloved country has slowly been hijacked. Thanks